WESTBROOK, Maine — Incredible aerial images captured Monday by the city of Westbrook show a giant ice disk floating and rotating in the Presumpscot River.

The formation is located near Saccarappa Falls behind the Dana Court parking garage and the end of Ash Street on the other side.

City employee Tina Radel said the ice is slowly rotating counter-clockwise and that birds have been using it as a resting area.

Radel, who took the photos, called it a natural phenomenon.