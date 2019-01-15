WESTBROOK, Maine — Multiple crews responded Monday night to a fire at Westbrook Community Center on Bridge Street.

The fire was "all hands," according to a tweet from the Scarborough Fire Department.

The response was sizable. Fire trucks from Portland and South Portland were seen assisting numerous emergency crews from Westbrook.

An official on scene would only say there were smoke conditions inside.

CMP had shut off power to the building.

It wasn't immediately clear what had caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.