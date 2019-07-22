WESTBROOK, Maine — An SUV found burning in the early mornings of last Monday in Westbrook was allegedly set fire to by a transient man, police said Monday.

Westbrook police officers and firefighters responded July 15 to a vehicle fire along Myrtle Street at about 3:30 a.m. The SUV was completely destroyed.

It didn't take long for the fire department and state fire marshal's office to determine the fire was a deliberate act, police said. A week-long investigation commenced to find the suspect or suspects responsible.

Police on Sunday arrested 48-year-old Jonathan Thomas, a transient. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail and charged with arson, aggravated reckless conduct and aggravated criminal mischief.

There were no injuries in the fire, police said.

Police praised the collaborative work between Westbrook's public safety departments and the fire marshal's office.