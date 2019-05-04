WESTBROOK, Maine — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday night in Westbrook on charges of aggravated drug trafficking.

The apartment in which they were taken into custody, located at 163 Saco St., is about a block away from Saccarappa Elementary School.

Police said state drug agents found meth, fentanyl and more than $6,000 inside their apartment. The specific amounts of drugs seized were not released.

Officers arrested Aaron Dansky, 34, and 27-year-old Kelly Palmer, who is formerly of Dover, New Hampshire.

Dansky and Palmer's drug trafficking charges were aggravated due to the nearby elementary school on Huntress Avenue.

Trafficking drugs within 1,000 feet of a school or safe zone, such as a park, is an aggravated, class A felony, according to Westbrook police.

"ATTENTION DEALERS," the police department wrote in a Facebook post. "Drug trafficking will not be tolerated in our City, especially near our schools and safe zones. We're out there, watching and listening. Move on!"