WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police on Monday said they were investigating a stabbing that happened last Friday on Cumberland Street.

One person, who wasn't identified, was stabbed multiple times and taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing took place around 9:30 p.m. at a residence, police said. It wasn't specified as to where that home is located along the two-mile road.

Police said the public should not be alarmed, and that there is no danger.

The department's investigation was ongoing as of Monday.