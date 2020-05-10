x
Missing Westbrook woman found safe

Maryjane Giddings, who had last been seen over the weekend in Downtown Westbrook, was found safe Tuesday morning, police safe.
Credit: Westbrook Police

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police say officers and detectives found Maryjane Giddings safe Tuesday morning. 

Original story:

The Westbrook Police Department is searching for missing 28-year old Maryjane Giddings.

Giddings was reported missing over the weekend, and there is concern about her wellbeing. She is described as being a white female, approximately 5’0”, 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Giddings was last seen in the Downtown Westbrook area wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, a black flat-brimmed hat, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644 extension 0

