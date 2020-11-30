Westbrook taps 23-year veteran Sean Lally to be new police chief

The City of Westbrook announced Monday Capt. Sean Lally was chosen to replace Chief Janine Roberts, who is set to retire at the end of the year.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The City of Westbrook announced it has chosen Capt. Sean Lally to take the reins as police chief come 2021.

Mayor Michael Foley made the announcement at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Lally was selected among three finalists to replace Chief Janine Roberts, who announced her plans to retire last month after 35 years on the force.

As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Lally has served in every position on the department over the last 23 years.

"When I first heard, you know I was excited for the opportunity," Lally told NEWS CENTER Maine. "It is a challenging time and there's been a lot of conversation. We're at the point in time where I think there needs to be some action behind that conversation."

Lally has also served on the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Southern Maine Violent Crimes Task Force.

His appointment comes as city officials say the department is experiencing issues with morale in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing calls by activists to 'defund the police.'

"I think we need a morale boost, and this definitely helps with a morale boost," Foley said. "In any department when you can work your way up to eventually serve in the role of chief, it definitely creates optimism and boosts morale."