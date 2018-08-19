WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A group of senior citizens from Westbrook celebrated their 70-year high school reunion Saturday.

About 15 of the 19 surviving members of the Westbrook High School class of 1948 met at the Fireside Inn and Suites to relive some old memories from back in the day.

“It feels good connecting up to your youth," said Jean Asker Rogers. "I’m just enjoying being with them and just talking to them and seeing them.”

"We were talking about how we used to hang out at Cal Paris‘s restaurant and pick up boys," said Gloria Peterson Sparks. "I never expected to be here. But it’s fun -- fun to see people that I haven’t seen for a long time, memories that we all have together."

The men and women wore name tags with their yearbook photos attached, to help old friends remember when a married name didn't ring a bell.

"That’s back when I had hair," said Richard Grovo, gesturing to his name tag. "It’s a miracle we're still around."

Sally Martin, the daughter of one of the graduates, estimates there were about 100 people in the graduating class.

They also made a poster with the names and faces of those who had passed away.

