Westbrook seeks to ban cell phones for all middle school students

The districts Policy Committee voted Monday to refer the proposed policy change to the full School Committee.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Cell phones could soon be banned for all middle school students in Westbrook.

It comes after a number of reported incidents involving social media, a video of a fight at the school back in March that circulated among students and parents.

Members of the Westbrook School Committee took up the issue Monday night to change the district's current electronic device policy.

Under the current rules, cell phones are not allowed for fifth and sixth graders. School leaders want to expand the policy to include grades seven and eight.



The issue will be taken up Wednesday night.



