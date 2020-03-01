WESTBROOK, Maine — Students at Saccarappa School in Westbrook were brought to the Westbrook Middle School, as a precaution Friday morning, due to a suspected gas leak in their building.

The Westbrook School Department said the Westbrook Fire Department responded to the school.

There will be no school at Saccarappa on Friday.

Parents are asked to go to the Performing Arts Center at the Middle School to pick their child up.

A photo ID is needed for parents to pick up their children.

Westbrook Fire Department stopped the gas leak around 9:30 a.m. and said that recent snow plowing is likely the cause of damage to a small test port on the gas riser.

