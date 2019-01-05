WESTBROOK, Maine — Anyone driving in Westbrook this afternoon may want to reevaluate the route they're taking!

The Westbrook Police Department released a notice around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1 that Larrabee Road between Main Street and the Westbrook Arterial is going to be closed for an extended period of time.

The reason? A dump truck got caught in live electrical wires and needs to be removed from the scene.

A crew from CMP is on its way to access the situation. Drivers should seek alternative routes and expect delays.

No one was injured in the accident, according to police.