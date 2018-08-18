WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The Westbrook Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run accident that occurred Friday evening.

A post to the Westbrook Maine Police Department's Facebook page said a GMC SUV or truck hit a minivan head on at the intersection of Main and Bridge Street. It is said the suspect fled towards Portland.

The GMC is said to be blue with a missing grill that was left at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at (207) 591-8117.

