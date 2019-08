WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are on the hunt for a man allegedly involved in stealing from Kohl's in early June.

Police say the man was seen leaving the department store parking lot in a white Chevy Uplander.

The license plate number was not captured.

Westbrook Maine Police Dept.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact Officer Josh Morrow at (207)-854-0644 or jmorrow@westbrook.me.us.