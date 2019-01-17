WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department issued a warning Thursday after multiple people have attempted to walk to the famous ice disc in the Presumpscot River.

In this video, captured by a NEWS CENTER Maine live stream Wednesday, an individual is seen trying to walk to the ice disc before slipping, falling, and getting dragged back by another person.

The Portland Press Herald reported on the second attempt featured in this video when a man apparently tied himself to a tree with a rope and took to the ice, poking the surface with a stick or a cane along the way. He never made it to the ice disc though; police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Wednesday to end the brave (or foolish) expedition.

Officials took to the Internet after these daring feats to let the public know that crossing the river bank to get to the ice disc is not a good idea.

"This is a recipe for disaster," Westbrook Police said in a Facebook post. "The ice is not safe, nor will it ever be. Never go on the ice in the Presumpscot River. It may be safe for the ducks, but it isn't for humans."

The Westbrook ice disc has made headlines around the globe, from countries like England to Australia to Japan, just to name a few.

