Westbrook Police accepted to Georgetown Law program

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department becomes the first department in the state to be accepted to the Georgetown Law Center's Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement Project. The project is a 20-hour course that teaches officers how to intervene if their fellow officers are doing something they don't agree with, including if that officer has a higher rank than them.

"It puts us all on the same page, we're all expected to intervene and to allow someone else to take that intervention on us if we're in a situation that's not okay either," Westbrook police officer Melissa Russel said.

"The idea of it is to save careers, save lives, and to save the heartache of things that have happened over the past year," Westbook officer Nick Wrigley said.

Wrigley is also a member of the National Guard and says he was at a training for the Guard in New Hampshire when he learned about this program and wanted to help get Maine involved with it.

Wrigley used the example of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and said that this training can help officers who might witness a similar situation.

"If you know there's another way to do things it provides you, it empowers you to maybe address someone who's senior to you," Wrigley said.