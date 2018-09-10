WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Westbrook man assaulted a police officer who was responding to a domestic violence incident on Brackett Street Monday evening.

Police say Anthony Vandeventer, 21, punched an officer multiple times in the head before backup got him off the officer. He kicked and attempted to bite another officer during the arrest.

Officers eventually gained control and took Vandeventer into custody.

The officer Vandeventer assaulted suffered several bruises to the head, but police say he is back to work Tuesday morning.

Vandeventer is being charged with three counts of assault on a police officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, disorderly conduct, operating after suspension and driving to endanger.

He is currently being held at the Cumberland County jail.

