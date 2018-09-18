PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A Westbrook man pleaded not guilty to murder charges Tuesday at the Cumberland Country Superior Court.

Tyrese Collins, 19, was charged with shooting 45-year-old Jackson Wilson of Portland during an argument near the Oxford Street Shelter on June 20.

Wilson, who had been staying at the shelter, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet revealed a motive, but Collins has been in trouble before. Last year, he was charged with aggravated assault for his alleged role in the stabbing of a 17-year-old in Westbrook.

Collins attorney, Rober Lebrasseur, removed himself from the case because of a potential conflict of interest. Lebrasseaur has a connection with one of the possible witnesses.

The trial was put on hold until Collins is appointed a new counsel and brought up to speed.

