Motorcycle crash in Harrison leaves Westbrook man injured

HARRISON, Maine — A Westbrook man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Harrison on Thursday.

On Thursday, Cumberland County sheriff's deputies, Harrison fire crews, and Pace Rescue responded to a report of a motorcycle down and a man unconscious on the road in the area of Temple Hill Road, a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, a man was in the roadway with what appeared to be a serious head injury, according to the release.

Zachary Emerson, 26, of Westbrook, was identified as the operator of the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened, deputies said.

An initial investigation determined Emerson had been working on the 2007 Honda motorcycle prior to the crash, and he was taking it for a test drive when the crash occurred, the release said.

"It appears that for an unknown reason, Emerson lost control of the bike which caused him to be ejected onto the roadway," the release stated. "Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash."

Emerson was taken to Stephen's Memorial Hospital in Norway and then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to deputies.

The crash remains under investigation.