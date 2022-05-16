Interim Westbrook fire chief hired permanently

Chief Stephen Sloan became assistant chief in Westbrook in 2015. Prior to that, he served for 11 years at the Scarborough Fire Department.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook Mayor Michael T. Foley announced Monday that interim fire chief Stephen Sloan would become the department's permanent chief.

Sloan has served as Westbrook's assistant fire chief since 2015 and was appointed interim chief in fall 2021.

Former Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte stepped down as chief in October 2021, the Press Herald reported.

Sloan was chosen unanimously by an interview panel from a field of nearly a dozen applicants, according to a release.

"Steve brings to the Fire & Rescue Department a wealth of knowledge and experience in all aspects of fire and rescue operations, along with a keen insight into the challenges faced by our community and the fire and emergency medical services," Foley said in a news release. "He has a deep familiarity with an understanding of Westbrook, and his passion to serve our city will carry him through this critical role."

Sloan will be formally sworn in during the June 6 city council meeting.