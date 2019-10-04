WEST PARIS, Maine — Two people experienced minor injuries after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in West Paris.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of an accident around 5:46 p.m.

A tractor-trailer reportedly slid on ice because of poor road conditions and hit a car on Route 26 in West Paris, according to the sheriff's office.

Amelia Moore, 41, of West Paris and her son were in the car at the time of the crash. They experienced minor injuries.

Route 26 was closed while officials cleaned up the area. Both lanes are now open.

A little while later, the sheriff's office responded to another crash in Oxford, which caused power outages in the area.