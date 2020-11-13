Officials report it was a steam explosion

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — State and local officials are investigating after two people were killed in a steam explosion at the West Haven VA Medical Center.

Officials are expected to provide more updates on the incident at 2 p.m.

Reportedly killed were a VA employee and a contractor. There were no reported transports to local hospitals following the explosion.

State Police said their Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit has been called in to help investigate with the local fire marshal.

Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement regarding the fatal explosion:

“State emergency management officials are actively working with local and federal officials to respond to the explosion that occurred this morning at the West Haven VA Medical Center and will continue to provide as much aid as necessary to conduct an investigation. Early indications are that this appears to have been caused by a steam pipe.

“At this time we can confirm that there have been two deaths, and our hearts go out to their families and colleagues at the VA center. This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and I have instructed our state agencies to provide full resources as the response and investigation continues.”

Congressional leaders have tweeted their sympathies to the victims and their families and prayers for first responders.

I am following today’s developments from the incident at the VA hospital in West Haven, CT.



Praying for all who work and receive care at the VA along with their families, and the first responders who were on the scene.



I will continue to monitor this situation. — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) November 13, 2020

I am closely monitoring the situation at the West Haven VA following the explosion this morning.



My heart goes out to those affected and I stand ready to assist local and federal officials as we learn more. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 13, 2020

WEST HAVEN VA EXPLOSION: At 2 pm, Officials from the VA, West Haven Police, West Haven FD, CT State Police and other agencies expected to provide an update on this morning’s fatal steam explosion, which killed an employee and a contractor. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/bWOWeCNXTR — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) November 13, 2020

This is a developing story.