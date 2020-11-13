WEST HAVEN, Conn. — State and local officials are investigating after two people were killed in a steam explosion at the West Haven VA Medical Center.
Officials are expected to provide more updates on the incident at 2 p.m.
Reportedly killed were a VA employee and a contractor. There were no reported transports to local hospitals following the explosion.
State Police said their Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit has been called in to help investigate with the local fire marshal.
Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement regarding the fatal explosion:
“State emergency management officials are actively working with local and federal officials to respond to the explosion that occurred this morning at the West Haven VA Medical Center and will continue to provide as much aid as necessary to conduct an investigation. Early indications are that this appears to have been caused by a steam pipe.
“At this time we can confirm that there have been two deaths, and our hearts go out to their families and colleagues at the VA center. This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and I have instructed our state agencies to provide full resources as the response and investigation continues.”
Congressional leaders have tweeted their sympathies to the victims and their families and prayers for first responders.
This is a developing story.
