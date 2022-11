The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center said West Gray Road between Totten Road in Gray and Tanberg Trail in Windham was shut down around 9 p.m.

GRAY, Maine — Update: West Gray Road in Gray was reopened early Sunday morning.

A motor vehicle crash occurred in Gray and caused a road closure Saturday night around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center.

