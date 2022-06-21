West Baldwin man drowns in Aziscohos Lake

Officials said Michael Shields was attempting to swim back to shore from his boat when he went underwater about 50 yards from his camp and never resurfaced.

LINCOLN PLANTATION, Maine — A West Baldwin man drowned Monday morning in Aziscohos Lake while trying to swim to shore after mooring his boat.

Michael Shields, 54, had attached his boat to the mooring in front of his camp on Alca Flats Road at about 11:30 a.m., Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti said in a news release Tuesday.

Shields was attempting to swim back to shore from the boat when he went underwater about 50 yards from his camp and never resurfaced, according to Latti.

With no cell phone coverage in the area, Shields' wife and father-in-law, both of whom saw him go under, drove 17 miles down a dirt road to get to a landline at Black Brook Cove Campground to call for help.

The subsequent search for Shields' body included a Maine Warden Service airplane and a Maine Warden Service helicopter carrying two Maine State Police divers. Latti said they recovered Shieds' body around 6:30 p.m. Monday in about 10 feet of water not far from shore.

Shields' body was taken to Wiles Funeral Home, where Latti said it would be examined Tuesday by the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

In addition to the Maine Forest Service and the Maine State Police Dive Team, the Maine Warden Service was assisted at the scene by the Rangely Fire Department, Wilsons Mills Fire Department, Maine Marine Patrol, and U.S. Border Patrol.