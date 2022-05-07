'We're really scared right now': Family pleading for public's help finding missing mom

Jill Sidebotham, her daughter Lydia, and who her family describes as her ex-boyfriend, were last seen Thursday.

SANFORD, Maine — The family of Jill Sidebotham is speaking out Tuesday, five days after the disappearance of Jill, her two-year-old daughter, and who her family described as her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen.

"I'm not sure if maybe we misunderstood something ... But I don't think she would pull this," Reta Lyman said.

Lyman, Jill's oldest sister, said the last time Jill contacted her family was Tuesday.

"I'm the oldest, I'm supposed to be the one that looks after them but I can't ... I don't know what to do," Lyman said. "She's a good mom ... we need her back."

The Sanford Police Department says the trio was camping in the Phillips area in Franklin County. Jill's family said they were supposed to return home Thursday.

The family was last seen driving a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with the Maine license plate 1563VJ, according to a Facebook post by Sanford police.

Jill's father, Ron Sidebotham, said leaving for such a long period of time is not common behavior for his daughter.

"I was worried the second my wife told me what they were doing ... I hate to say it but I don't trust the guy, there have been past issues with him," the father said.

Sanford police told NEWS CENTER Maine they don't consider the disappearance suspicious at this time, though they contacted every county agency to be on the lookout for the trio.

"We're really scared right now," Ron Sidebotham said. "Not knowing is almost as bad as if something bad did happen, not knowing is just eating away and eating away."

Sanford police are requesting tips from the public. If you have any information about these individuals, please call Sanford police at 207-324-9170.