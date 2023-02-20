Wells woman killed in Somerset County snowmobile crash

The woman was reportedly driving a 2018 Ski Doo Renegade Enduro alone and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

JOHNSON MOUNTAIN TOWNSHIP, Maine — A Wells woman is dead after a snowmobile crash in northern Somerset County on Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m., Tanya Hanson, 50, was reportedly following her husband on an ITS 87 in Johnson Mountain Township when "she failed to negotiate a left-hand turn in the trail," a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife stated Monday.

After failing to negotiate the left turn, Hanson crashed into trees on the right side of the trail, according to the release. Her head and chest were injured.

Hanson was reportedly operating a 2018 Ski Doo Renegade Enduro alone and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Another snowmobiler who witnessed the crash called 911, and the Maine Warden Service, Jackman Fire and Ambulance, and Redington-Fairview Ambulance responded to the scene, the release stated.

CPR was performed on Hanson by emergency personnel, but she died near the scene.

Hanson's body was taken to the Giberson Funeral Home in Bingham, and the crash remains under investigation.

MDIFW said new information will be released as it becomes available.