YORK, Maine — A Wells woman is accused of driving drunk Wednesday when her vehicle collided with two others stopped to turn left along Route 1.

Sarah Reeck, 38, was arrested at the scene on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor (OUI).

At about 6:30 p.m., York dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a serious crash along Route 1, about 700 feet north of Old Post Road.

Responding authorities' investigation showed Reeck's 2012 Toyota pickup had rear-ended a 2008 Toyota car, sandwiching it in between a 2015 Subaru crossover SUV – both of which were stopped in the left northbound lane of Route 1 awaiting a break in southbound traffic to turn left into Squire Lane.

The crossover at the front of the rear-end chain reaction was being driven by 18-year-old Ethan Bald of Exeter, New Hampshire. He was uninjured.

The car, struck from behind by Reeck's pickup, was being driven by Michelle Butler, 53, of York. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said Reeck's pickup struck Butler's car "at a high speed with no evidence that she attempted to stop or avoid the crash."

The crash's force entangled all three vehicles together, police said, and slid them all north to the intersection of Mill Ridge Lane.

Following her arrest, Reeck was taken first to the York Police Department and then York County Jail after she failed to post bail at $160.

She was also charged with driving to endanger, a misdemeanor; and following too close and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, both traffic infractions.

Route 1 was reduced to one lane for two hours.