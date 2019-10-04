WELLS, Maine — Wells residents spoke out in full force Tuesday night at a town meeting to address an emergency ordinance aimed at blocking an "adult business" from setting up shop right off of Route 1.

Josee Lawrence says she is particularly upset because the store would be located just a couple hundred feet from her own business, Bella Tress hair salon.

"'Oh, there’s the hair salon next to the porn shop.' Whether it’s called that or not, we would be associated that way. And that’s not good for our business," Lawrence said.

Other residents echoed her concerns.

"I would not want to go to any of the businesses surrounding this proposed business and that means that some of the people here would lose my business," one Wells resident said.

The Wells town council voted to pass that emergency ordinance. It defines what is classified as an "adult business establishment" and relegates it to the "light industrial district" part of town.

That ordinance expires in 61 days, at which point Wells citizens would vote on whether to make the ordinance permanent law.

Despite many residents' objection to the store, they can’t block the business altogether.

"Like it or not, the courts, the U.S. Supreme Court has come down in favor of the rights to express oneself as a matter of free speech," said the town’s attorney.

The proposed business owner, which asked to be named by their LLC called "The Back Door" spoke with NEWS CENTER Maine after the meeting. They didn’t go on camera, but wrote a statement, saying that their business would not have sold pornography, videos, or the like.

The statement reads: "How did I get misrepresented by seeking to bring beach gear, pool floats, novelty items, etc…and get turned into this?"

The Back Door tells NEWS CENTER Maine that after this meeting, they no longer have any interest in bringing their store to the area.

They say they will look for another town that "will welcome their contribution to the economy that by bringing a classy, fun store that will provide jobs."