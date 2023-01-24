x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wells residents asked to limit water usage

The Wells Sanitary District issued an alert Tuesday noting an interruption to operations.
Credit: NCM
FILE

WELLS, Maine — Wells residents are being asked to limit their water usage after a reported interruption to sanitary district operations on Tuesday.  

The Wells Sanitary District issued an alert stating they are unsure how long the service interruption will last while technicians assess the situation. 

Customers are advised to limit water usage to only essential needs until otherwise informed. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

Wells Harbor experienced several sewer pipe failures during the summer of last year. A permanent repair to the system was scheduled for September of 2022.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

TD Beach to Beacon announces beneficiary

Before You Leave, Check This Out