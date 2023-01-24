Wells residents asked to limit water usage

The Wells Sanitary District issued an alert Tuesday noting an interruption to operations.

WELLS, Maine — Wells residents are being asked to limit their water usage after a reported interruption to sanitary district operations on Tuesday.

The Wells Sanitary District issued an alert stating they are unsure how long the service interruption will last while technicians assess the situation.

Customers are advised to limit water usage to only essential needs until otherwise informed.

No further information has been released at this time.

Wells Harbor experienced several sewer pipe failures during the summer of last year. A permanent repair to the system was scheduled for September of 2022.