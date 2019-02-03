WELLS, Maine — After learning about the Internet trend the "MoMo Challenge", the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District took the opportunity to remind parents about the importance of talking to their children about Internet safety.

In a release sent by the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District's Superintendent James Daly, the "MoMo Challenge" is a game that is found on platforms such as YouTube, Fortnite, Facebook, and other messenger applications. The "MoMo Challenge" encourages children to perform tasks that could harm themselves.

There are no details regarding if the challenge exists or is just an Internet hoax. Either way, the school decided it was a good opportunity to discuss Internet safety with their children.