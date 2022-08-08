x
Wells Harbor closes for 4th time this summer from sewage leaks

The harbor was previously closed on July 8, July 21, and July 24 from sewage leaks, according to the Wells Police Twitter page.
WELLS, Maine — Wells Police announced Monday in a Twitter post that Wells Harbor has been shut down due to a sewage leak, the fourth time it's happened this summer.

Wells Interim Town Manager Bill Giroux previously told NEWS CENTER Maine that a sewage pipe running through the harbor is floating just high enough in the water that boats occasionally hit it, causing the pipe's joints to break and leak sewage into the harbor.

According to Giroux, the outer beaches nearby have remained open during all of the harbor closures as beach waters were tested and found to be safe to the public.

The Wells Police Department wrote in Monday's tweet, "There is NO swimming, fishing or shellfish harvesting between the jetty and in the harbor until further notice."

In Monday's tweet, police wrote that all other beaches are unaffected and open.

