KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The 'Welcome to Kennebunkport' sign is back up with thanks to sign artist Zak Kellum for shining up the original copper work.

The sign was stolen on January 10th and the community shared on Facebook their outrage after the noticed that it was gone.

But luckily, after checking security cameras in the area, it was found!

After its touch up, it has finally returned to its home on Lanigan Bridge.

RELATED: 'Welcome to Kennebunkport' sign FOUND

