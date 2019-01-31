AUGUSTA, Maine — Mainers returning home and vacationers visiting the state will be greeted with a new sign on the Maine Turnpike.

The Maine Turnpike Authority installed a new Maine state border sign in Kittery reading 'Welcome Home' on Thursday, Jan. 31.

The new sign, that replaces "Maine The Way Life Should Be" sign and Gov. LePage's "Open for Business", is between Exit 2 and Exit 3 on 1-95 North near the Kittery exit.

In Governor Janet Mills' Inaugural Address, Mills announced that she would install a new state border sign to be more welcoming of all people.

“This sign is a simple, inclusive, and powerful message which our state will send to every family, business owner, and young person coming into our state - you are welcome here,” said Governor Mills.

A spokesperson for Governor Mills says the new sign is made out of recycled aluminum from signs previously taken down.

The Maine Turnpike Authority says the installation costs were minimal.