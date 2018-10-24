The first nor'easter of the season is on the way. It'll bring snow to some, heavy rain, strong wind gusts and possibly coastal flooding.

This will mainly be a rainstorm outside of the foothills and mountains. But the column of air, early Saturday morning, will be cold enough for frozen precipitation, even near the coast. So at the onset, there may be some sleet pellets or wet snowflakes mixing in before the rain wins out.

Farther inland, the cold air will hang on a little longer. This will lead to a bit more wintry mix before going over to rain. The mountains will hang on the longest but even there, I'm expecting a flip to rain by Saturday evening which will keep snow amounts less than yesterday's storm.

Wind is a concern. Northeast gusts over 40 mph will be possible. Considering the leaves are still on some trees, this may lead to a few power outages. It's also going to aid in beach erosion and minor coastal flooding with the early Saturday afternoon and overnight high tides.

The precipitation will lighten up early Sunday morning, showers will linger a bit, but Sunday will be much improved.

Todd Gutner

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram. @Todd_Gutner

© NEWS CENTER Maine