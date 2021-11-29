The week ahead: November 29, 2021

Ghislaine Maxwell trial begins; January 6th document drama heads to court; Farmington's Fire Chief is stepping aside. Here are some stories to watch for this week.

Monday, November 29

The trial of Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell starts on Monday. The British socialite is accused of helping Epstein sexually abuse young girls and women. Epstein was found dead in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide. Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing, and the defense argues that her arrest was only pursued after Epstein’s death. Four women will take the stand and testify against Maxwell, and the trial is expected to last about six weeks.

Tuesday, November 30

On Tuesday, the back-and-forth over access to January 6th documents will head to court. A judge ruled earlier this month that hundreds of pages of former-president Donald Trump’s White House records must be handed over to the committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol. But Trump's legal team immediately filed an appeal and asked the court to maintain the “status quo" while the expedited appeal was being considered. Then last week, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia notified lawyers for Trump, the House committee and the National Archives that they should be prepared to address on Tuesday whether the court even has the legal authority to hear the dispute. Trump has claimed executive privilege of the documents and argues the records should remain secret forever.

Also on Tuesday, Farmington's fire chief will step back from his position after 21 years on the job. Chief Terry Bell will resign as fire chief, but says he will remain active in the department. He first joined the department in 1977 and was hired as the town's first full-time fire chief in 2000. Bell was one of the Farmington firefighters seriously injured in the town’s fatal 2019 gas explosion.

Wednesday, December 1

Starting on Wednesday, Maine Medical Center's Transplant Program will require COVID-19 vaccines for people wanting to receive a transplant. Health leaders at Maine Medical Center first made the decision back in October to require the shots. Donors to the program will NOT be required to get vaccinated.