The week ahead: March 28, 2022

President Biden's budget proposal, honoring Maine's Vietnam veterans and a chance to try some brews in Bangor. Here are some stories to watch for this week.

MAINE, USA — Monday, March 28, 2022

On Monday, President Biden is expected to unveil his budget proposal for the next fiscal year. He's planning to announce a 20% tax on households worth more than $100 million dollars. The president hopes to invest in upgrading roads, highways, and airports. Other money would go toward improving schools in high-poverty areas and increasing funding for the U.S. CDC to better prepare for public health emergencies. A full fact sheet on the President's budget proposal can be found here.

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

On Tuesday, Maine's veterans along with Governor Mills will hold a ceremony remembering the service of the state's Vietnam veterans. A wreath-laying ceremony will be held rain or shine at Capital park in Augusta at 1 p.m. The ceremony will feature guest speakers and The Maine State Police Pipe and Drum Unit will also be there to play music throughout the ceremony.

Friday, April 1, 2022

The Limestone Border Crossing is expected to reopen on Friday. It's been closed for upgrades since July. The crossing was supposed to reopen last month but was delayed to allow for proper safety upgrades and other improvements.

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Beer drinkers will want to head to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor this weekend! Bangor on Tap will feature dozens of local beers and brews from around the country. The first session starts at 1 p.m. A second session starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50. You can purchase them here.

