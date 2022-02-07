The week ahead: February 7, 2022

Changes to contact tracing; funding plans for Maine fishermen; and Governor Mills delivers the State of the State address. Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

The Maine CDC will end its COVID-19 contact tracing program for the general public on Tuesday. Director Dr. Nirav Shah said traditional contact tracing is ineffective because of the scale and speed that Omicron is infecting people. He added that the change isn’t related to a recent backlog of positive test results in the state. Shah also said people who have not received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should still quarantine for at least five days after testing positive.

Also on Tuesday, The Maine Legislature’s Committee on Marine Resources will vote on an annual funding plan for Maine fishermen. The plan would set aside $30 million each year to help fishermen cope with the economic impact of new whale conservation rules. The new federal rules are intended to protect rare North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in fishing gear. The funding plan is supported by Gov. Janet Mills, the Department of Marine Resources, and the Maine Lobstermen’s Association.

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

On Wednesday, a Portland police officer currently facing assault charges is set to appear in court. Christopher Crout, 30, of South Portland, was charged with Class D misdemeanor assault, according to a Jan. 13 criminal complaint signed by Det. Lt. Paul Thorpe of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The specific details of that incident have not been released. Crout has worked for the Portland Police Department since January 2019 and is assigned to the patrol division, according to a release from the police department. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

Thursday, February 10, 2022

On Thursday, Gov. Janet Mills will deliver the State of the State address to a joint convention of the Maine Legislature in the House Chambers. Gov. Mills delivered last year's address virtually because of the pandemic. This year, she’s expected to cover the impact COVID-19 is having on the state, her plans to boost Maine's economy, and her vision for the future of Maine. Gov. Mills is also expected to release her supplemental budget proposal in the days following the address.

