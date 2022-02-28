The week ahead: February 28, 2022

A report from the UN on climate change, President Biden's first State of the Union, and remembering a Berwick firefighter. Here are some stories to keep an eye on.

MAINE, USA — Monday, February 28, 2022

On Monday, a United Nations panel is expected to release a report on the impact of climate change. The report was compiled by 270 scientists from 67 countries and focuses on potential solutions and how they can be adapted. It will also examine what strategies are working and why.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday marks three years since a Berwick fire captain died in the line of duty. Captain Joel Barnes was killed fighting a fire at a Berwick apartment building and is credited with saving the life of another firefighter. Barnes worked with the Berwick Fire Department for two and a half years and was also the Department's Training Safety Officer. He was 32 years old.

President Biden gives his first State of the Union address Tuesday night. It comes as pandemic restrictions start to ease, while concern mounts around the world about the invasion of Ukraine. President Biden is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will give the GOP response.

Thursday, March 3, 2022

On Thursday, a man accused of murder is expected to appear in court. 22-year-old Abdallah Salim Al Siraj is accused of killing his father, Salim Al Siraj whose body was found in Portland almost two weeks ago. A hearing was scheduled for last week, but lawyers asked for it to be postponed. The Portland Press Herald reports Al Siraj’s lawyer requested an evaluation to determine if the suspect is competent to stand trial and a judge agreed. It’s unclear if that evaluation has happened yet. You can read more about the case here.