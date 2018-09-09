All indications are that Florence will be an extremely dangerous hurricane moving toward the southeast this week. While this unfolds, Maine should be warm and dry.

It's worth noting we do have a round of rain headed our way -- unrelated to Florence -- Monday night into Tuesday. 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected and some localized amounts up to 3 inches are possible.

Florence's unusual path is thanks to a blocking high pressure ridge over the Atlantic. This will act as the steering flow, pushing the hurricane toward the southeast. Storms typically in Florence's position curve far out to sea. That won't be possible here.

The Carolinas should be ready for a major hurricane hit beginning Thursday into Friday. The exact track will determine whether this is a devastating hit or a glancing blow, but the odds of a complete miss are very low.

This weather roadblock should slow the storm down as it approaches the southeast. This is bad news for the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. Serious freshwater flooding from days of heavy rain is a major concern.

On the flip side in New England, the late part of the week should be gorgeous. Thursday through the weekend looks partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

A tropical system hitting the Carolinas typically brings New England remnant rains. Florence may not, as it slows, stalls and rains itself out over the Mid-Atlantic.

By early next week, it's possible the leftover moisture teams up with a front to bring us downpours and storms, but aside from that, Florence looks like a complete miss in Maine.

© NEWS CENTER Maine