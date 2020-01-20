ROCKWOOD, Maine — A visiting snowmobiler from New Hampshire died on a section of Moosehead Lake known for its unreliable ice.

Maine Game Wardens identified the victim as 56-year-old Steven K. Allard from South Hampton, N.H.

Allard and his wife, Tiffany, had been riding on separate sleds on the night of Sunday, January 19. They returned to Rockwood Cottages around 9 p.m. While Tiffany decided to call it a night, Steven set out again for another run by himself.

When Allard didn't return, wardens followed his tracks onto Moosehead Lake. The search led them to the place where the lake meets the mouth of Moose River. The ice there is described by wardens as "treacherous" and that's where Allard went into the water several hundred yards from shore.

“This section of the lake, where the Moose River flows into Moosehead Lake, always has poor ice, and that is why there are marked trails on the lake so that snowmobilers can avoid the bad ice in this area,” said Sgt. Bill Chandler of the Maine Warden Service.

Wardens located Allard's body around 10:15 p.m. and immediately tried to revive him. Those efforts continued as he was taken to C.A. Dean Hospital in Greenville. But without any signs of life, doctors there pronounced him dead.