BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Marine science researchers at the University of New England are attempting to capture Maine shark movements on underwater cameras near Stratton Island. This area was targeted because radio frequency tracked a great white shark within 800 meters of the device. The shark had previously been tagged by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Cape Cod.

Students and Dr. James Sulikowski, a professor of marine sciences at UNE, built camera devices that use area bait to attract fish towards a light and camera. To see the footage, they take a boat to the drop site, and retrieve the device.

"The technology seems to work," said Dr. Sulikowski. "Some of the sharks moved up, into our waters, right here off Old Orchard Beach. That's kind of where this new and exciting research has spawned and we hope we can learn more about these sharks and why they are up here."

Behind the scenes of UNE where researchers are attempting to capture sharks on camera

Dr. Sulikowski attributes the increase in shark activity to a growing seal population in Maine.

"As it grow, so will the interest of white sharks. We are trying to be ahead of the game right now and really figure out how to prepare, as a community, and as an eco-system and really help these charismatic species," said Dr. Sulikowski.

The research will help protect the white shark population, but it is also to keep people safe, during the summer.

"They play a really important role in our ecosystem," said Dr. Sulikowski. "Most people are freaked out and terrified of 12,13 or 14 foot sharks swimming around. All they think about is an attack. But it is so rare that if they are in our area, we need to really do something to figure out how we can keep them here, how to protect them, how the community could stay safe as well."

A post shared by Sulikowski Lab (@sulikowskilab) on Jul 25, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

Students and staff are hoping their latest footage, which could be hauled up as soon as Sunday, captures something big. They also say not to worry of the fear over chumming to get sharks closer to the camera.

"Most people are like why are you baiting? You were going to bring a shark closer to us. It's going to attack," said Dr. Sulikowski. "The fact is that the bait is meant to attract things that are already there, in that area so they could come check it out."

© 2018 WCSH-TV