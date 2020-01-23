MAINE, USA — As you’ve probably heard by now, Mainer Jessica Meir of Caribou made history in October when she and fellow astronaut Christina Koch became the first all-female team to perform a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS).

Meir completed more spacewalks this month.

On the NASA Spot the Station website, you can sign up to be notified when the ISS passes over where you live. There is a live tracking map as well as how-tos about how to look for the ISS.

The interactive map on the Spot the Station website shows sighting opportunities based on your location.

NASA

According to the website, the ISS will be visible in Portland for 4 minutes at 5:02 p.m., and again for 1 minute at 6:38 p.m.

You can sign up for alerts here.

