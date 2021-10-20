Waterville rollover crash causes vehicle fire, shuts down I-95 for a time

A spokeswoman for the Maine State Police tells NEWS CENTER Maine one of their troopers came across a crash near mile marker 129 northbound on I-95 in Waterville around 8 p.m.

There the trooper found a 2006 Chevy pickup truck had been driven by Jace Tillson, 25, of Clinton. Police say Tillson was driving too fast when he attempted to go around a 2015 Mercedes SUV driven by Kemily Benes, 65, of Embden. Tillson attempted to pass Benes in the breakdown lane but struck Benes in the passenger side. He then lost control of his pickup truck. It rolled over into the breakdown lane just before the Messalonskee Stream Bridge and caught fire.