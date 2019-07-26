SANFORD, Maine — What would compel a 66-year-old Waterville man to walk 640 miles around the state of Maine? Fun.

Roger York started walking the route known as the 'Four Corner of Maine.' The trip takes riders (or walkers, or bicyclists) to Kittery in the south, Lubec in the east, Madawaska in the north, and Grafton Notch State Park in the west.

York said he is the first person to make the trip on a motor scooter. Now, he's walking it. He started in June, and hopes to finish by the end of August.

York said he's not raising money for anything or anyone. He's retired, and simply out for some fun.

"Some guy did it on a bicycle, so I'm walking it. I'm a goal-oriented person and I like a challenge," said York.

So far, York's farthest trip in a single a day is walking 16 miles.

The Four Corners of Maine is a common motorcycle ride, with a park in Madawaska dedicated to the finishers.

"It's something to do. It keeps me busy," said York. "I was in the Navy and I traveled a lot on a boat, and that's where my travel bug came from. I just have to be doing something."

When he's finished, York hopes to drive cross-country with his wife.