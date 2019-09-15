WATERVILLE, Maine — Students in Maine and across the country are preparing to walkout of their classrooms next week as part of the Global Climate Strike. Today in Waterville, adults in the community rallied in solidarity with those students, to show them they're not alone in the fight against climate change.

Community members rallied outside of the Waterville First Congregational Church and United Church of Christ.

The event, organized by Sally Melcher-McKeagney, featured speakers discussing the dangers of climate change as well as work that can be done to fight it, along with a musical performance.

"We have to act, and we have to act now to stabilize the climate," said rally organizer Sally Melcher-McKeagney.

Many attendees believe it cannot just be the youth fighting against climate change, but that it's a battle to be fought by all.

"We all need to do this together, it should not be the responsibility of the youth, people my age need to step up as well," said one speaker at the rally Mary Dunn.

"I'm newly retired, a now have time to do this, and I invite all those who are retired, to join the youth and stand up for a better future for them," added Dunn.

One speaker was Colby College senior and student activist Amber Churchwell.

"It feels good, to bring this perspective, this voice, and help them connect to youth," said Churchwell.

Students at school's in Portland, Bar Harbor and Bangor have already announced plans for rallies on September 20th following the walkout.