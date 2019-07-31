BANGOR, Maine — It's any home or business owner's nightmare. A waterline break causing flooding while you are away or closed. But that’s what happened to a Bangor organization.

The Anah Shrine Temple on Broadway in Bangor received major damage after a pipe burst causing water to pour into the Temple for up to two days when the building was empty. Charles Pray Recorder/ General Manager of the Anah Shrine Temple said they are not exactly sure when the break happened over the weekend of July 21st.

Walls were damaged and all of the carpets and flooring were ruined and needed to be pulled up.

Pray said, “The last time we were in the building was 9:30, Ten o'clock on Saturday morning, and it wasn't noticed until a quarter of eight on Monday morning. At best guess somewhere in 150,000's gallons of water infiltrated the building, and we immediately got it capped and shut off once we noticed it."

NCM

The total cost of repairs is unclear, but Pray hopes it will take just one month to get the building back up and running.