BANGOR, Maine — Next time you go to a concert on Bangor's Waterfront, you can help a local nonprofit just by parking.

Bangor Savings Bank's brand new facility is right next door to Darlings Waterfront Pavilion.

So when Bangor Savings Bank opened its new building and new garage, they wanted to help.

"We thought one neat way to be part of the community is to open up our parking garage and allow that to be used for a good cause," Bangor Savings Bank's Kate Rush said.

That good cause, giving all net profits on concert nights to area nonprofits.

At $25 a car and close to 400 spots in the garage, that's almost 10,000 to be distributed among eighteen area organizations.

As for the concert venue, it is getting a face-lift as well.

"Still gonna have a line of porta-potties until mid-July but the goal is around the time Florida Georgia Line plays we will have brand new bathrooms and we'll slowly bring more and more on as the season progresses," Waterfront Concerts' Alex Gray said.

Handicapped accessible ramps and seating are also being added.

The first show on the waterfront is Lenoard Skynard on Saturday night.