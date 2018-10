PORTLAND, Maine — One year after pleading guilty to charges of domestic abuse, Waterfront Concerts promoter Alex Gray has had his record wiped clean.

Gray pleaded guilty last October to assaulting his former girlfriend, Erica Cole during an intense argument back in March of 2017.

Gray was able to withdraw and change his guilty plea due to a plea agreement set last October. He would have to follow a 22-point agreement, which included having no contact with Cole.

