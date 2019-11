WATERBORO, Maine — Massabessic High School evacuated the building, and dismissed students Friday morning because of a Bunsen burner that required extinguishing.

The Waterboro Fire Dept. responded.

When the school was evacuated, RSU 57 initially thought they would be able to reenter and resume classes. However, it was found the time needed to complete the safety inspection would take longer, so students were dismissed at 10:30 a.m.