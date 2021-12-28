Water truck crash cuts power to Sugarloaf, others in Carrabassett Valley

The driver of the truck was not injured. Police said the truck belongs to a private carrier contracted by Poland Spring.

KINGFIELD, Maine — A water tanker truck went off the road in Kingfield Tuesday morning, temporarily cutting power to Sugarloaf Mountain and forcing the mountain to put ski lifts on hold.

Carrabassett Valley Police Chief Mark Lopez told NEWS CENTER Maine the truck snapped a pole near an "S" curve on Route 27, about six miles south of Sugarloaf's Access Road.

It happened around 8:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck was not injured, according to Lopez. He said the truck belongs to a private carrier contracted by Poland Spring.

As of 10:35 a.m., Sugarloaf said power had been restored to the mountain. As of 12:30 p.m., Central Maine Power's outage map showed about 460 customers still without power in the area.

Lopez said snow showers Monday morning made for slick roads, causing the truck to slide off the road as it was going around the corner.

Impacted power lines at the scene are hanging low but are not touching the ground, according to Lopez. Central Maine Power officials are still working to clear the scene.

The location of the vehicle and the downed power lines has allowed traffic in the area to continue without any road closures, Lopez said.