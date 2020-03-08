Water restrictions removed at all state beaches other than Reid

Due to a lifeguard shortage, the waist-deep swimming order remains in effect at Reid State Park.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands announced Monday that, until further notice, swimming restrictions at Popham, Ferry, and Crescent Beach State Parks are removed.

However, due to a lifeguard shortage, the waist-deep swimming order remains in effect at Reid State Park.

The swimming restrictions were put in place last week, following Maine's first fatal shark attack off of Harpswell's Bailey Island on Monday, July 27.

Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City was swimming with her daughter off the Bailey Island shore near White Sails Lane when she was attacked just before 3:30 p.m.

Marine Patrol said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holowach's daughter was not injured.

Maine Marine Resources Patrick Keliher said Tuesday that they were swimming about 20 yards offshore when the attack occurred. Nearby kayakers who witnessed the incident helped bring Holowach to shore where she was pronounced dead by EMS personnel called to the scene by another witness on shore.